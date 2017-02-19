BBC Sport - FA Cup: Harry Kane fires Tottenham ahead against Fulham
Kane fires Spurs ahead at the Cottage
- From the section Football
Harry Kane guides home Christian Eriksen's cross to give Tottenham an early lead against Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round tie at Craven Cottage.
