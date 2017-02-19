Tottenham's hat-trick hero Harry Kane describes his side's 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Fulham as a "great game" and says Spurs could have scored even more.

MATCH REPORT: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!

Available to UK users only.