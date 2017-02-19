BBC Sport - FA Cup: Harry Kane revels in 'great game' after hat-trick for Spurs
Hat-trick hero Kane revels in 'great game'
- From the section Football
Tottenham's hat-trick hero Harry Kane describes his side's 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Fulham as a "great game" and says Spurs could have scored even more.
MATCH REPORT: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
