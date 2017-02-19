Cardiff City: Everybody wants Neil Warnock to stay says forward Craig Noone

Craig Noone celebrates his goal against Rotherham

Cardiff City forward Craig Noone says "something is building" at the club under boss Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds made it three wins in a week by hammering Rotherham 5-0 and boss Warnock is set to extend his stay.

Warnock has taken a side in a battle to avoid the drop and steered them up the table and Noone expects more success.

"I think everybody would (like him to stay). The proof is in the pudding with want he does, how effective he is in this league," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"I think he's said he wants his eighth promotion so it's over to Vincent (Tan, chairman) and everyone to back him and see how it goes.

"Something is building here. Me personally I've seen quite a bit in the four or five years I've been here, and I've seen the good times and bad times.

"I know the way the club is now, the way the manager has got the place in a happy mood and even the fans singing his name must have felt special to him because he's got us playing well and getting results."

Noone, who joined Cardiff in 2012, believes Warnock, who succeeded Paul Trollope in October, is getting the best out of him after a start where neither party was sure of the other.

"It was tough when he first came in (for me) because I was in and out but the last three games I've done well and I feel like he's put everything into me, he gets the best out of me," he explained.

"He's very honest, he's straight up and he'll tell you how he sees it and that's fair play to him.

"I think that's the type of character he is, he just says it how it is, and if you don't like it it's tough so you get on with it.

"He's put a lot of faith in me and given me a lot of confidence in me since January when things weren't going well for me. I think I've done okay since then and I can only improve."