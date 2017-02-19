Scottish Gossip: Dembele, Bayern, Wilson, Moore, Rangers

Football gossip

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 20, as Chelsea also monitor his progress. (Mirror)

The German club are planning a £30m offer for Frenchman Dembele, who scored his 27th goal of the season against Motherwell on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Southampton scouting chief Ross Wilson is the favourite to become Rangers' director of football. (Sun)

Former Ibrox captain Craig Moore is "extremely flattered" to be linked with the director of football role at Rangers with the Australian currently football director at Brisbane Roar. (Sunday Herald)

Moore, 41, had two spells as a player at Rangers

Former Scottish FA performance director Mark Wotte was previously a candidate for a director of football post at Ibrox but says Rangers shelved the idea of appointing someone to the role in 2015. (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers striker Joe Garner says Graeme Murty taking interim charge of the first team following Mark Warburton's departure feels like "a fresh start". (Sunday Express)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes would rather win the Scottish Cup than finish second in the Premiership. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has called on the club's board to upgrade the Celtic Park pitch. (Sun)

Rugby union gossip

Former Scotland coach Jim Telfer says Stuart Hogg or Jonny Gray should be considered for the national team captaincy, but not in the current Six Nations championship as coach Vern Cotter decides who to choose as skipper in the absence of injured Greig Laidlaw. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Laidlaw was injured against France last Sunday

With scrum-half Laidlaw and back-row Josh Strauss already ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations, Scotland may also be missing back Sean Maitland after he was forced off during Saracens' loss to Gloucester on Friday. (Scotsman)

The Pro12, which features Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh as well as Italian, Irish and Welsh teams, is planning to expand to include a team from the United States and another from Canada by season 2018-19. (Scotsman)