Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City

Peter Crouch, now of Stoke, scored the goal that put Spurs into the Champions League for the first time in 2010

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham have no new reported injury problems after their midweek Europa League exit.

Left-back Danny Rose (knee) and midfielder Erik Lamela (hip) both remain on the sidelines.

Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri could return after missing three weeks with a calf injury.

Manager Mark Hughes may give Saido Berahino his first start for the club after a couple of appearances as a substitute.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "After the disappointment of exiting Europe at Wembley, Spurs return to their real home for the first of four games in a row there.

"Unbeaten at White Hart Lane all season, it could now be a comfort blanket to reheat a campaign that's cooled in the last month.

"With 10 points to make up on Chelsea, the realistic target is to seal a Champions League place - something first achieved thanks to Peter Crouch seven years ago.

"Stoke's top scorer will get a warmer welcome back than old Spurs foe Charlie Adam - not that the Scotsman wants one. He got his own warm fuzzy feeling from the birth of his third child this week!"

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to move on and forget [the defeat in the Europa League] and try to be focused on Sunday, and ready to fight because the [Premier League] doesn't wait for you.

"It always pushes you to give your best. Now is not the time to cry, but to move on and to start preparing for the game against Stoke."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "The key to the game on Sunday is to start brightly and get a foothold in the game. Hopefully we will be sharp from the off.

"They are a strong side, they are very impressive at home and we will be up against it. We are in good shape though.

"We disappointed ourselves against Spurs earlier in the season but we are a different proposition for them now. We have improved."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spurs were outplayed in their last league game, at Liverpool, because they were not allowed enough of the ball.

Sunday will be a different story. Stoke will dig in, of course, but Tottenham have got players who can hurt them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won the last two league meetings against Stoke by a 4-0 scoreline - both were away fixtures.

The Potters are unbeaten on their two most recent visits to White Hart Lane (W1, D1), fighting back from 2-0 down to earn a draw in the corresponding fixture last season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 10 league games (W7, D2).

They have won seven home league games in a row, keeping a clean sheet in the last three. Victory would equal the club's Premier League record of eight, set from March to August 2009.

Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances for Tottenham.

Both Dele Alli and Kane have scored three goals in their last two league games against Stoke.

Stoke City

Stoke have lost just one of their last six Premier League matches (W3, D2).

But they have lost four of their last five league matches on the road, conceding four goals in two of those matches and three in another.

The Potters have scored just three goals in their last four matches - and one of those came from an own goal.

Their only league win in the last 20 attempts in London was 2-1 at Spurs in November 2014 (D7, L12).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 72% Probability of away win: 10%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.