Manchester United v Southampton

Southampton beat Liverpool 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals

Martin Caceres could make his debut for Southampton in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United as Saints bid for a first major trophy since 1976.

The 29-year-old former Barcelona and Juventus defender joined the club last week and impressed boss Claude Puel during a training camp in Spain.

United captain Wayne Rooney, who had been linked with a move to China, will be involved, said boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho is looking to add to the three League Cups he won at Chelsea.

Victory in Sunday's match at Wembley would mean the Portuguese wins a major trophy in his first season as United boss.

"The important thing is the club and obviously the club won a trophy last season," he said, referencing the Red Devils' FA Cup success. "Let's try to win another one this season.

"I am in a period when I am more and more and more a club man."

Sunday's game will be Southampton's first trip to Wembley since winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final against Carlisle in 2010.

The Saints, who lost their previous League Cup final - against Nottingham Forest in 1979, beat United for their only major trophy, the 1976 FA Cup.

"Of course it is a great moment for the fans and I hope we can give them pleasure and joy to see this game," said manager Claude Puel, who - like Mourinho - was appointed in the summer.

"I know the last time Southampton won a cup was in 1976 against Manchester United. It's a long time and it will be fantastic to take a good result.

"I think it's important and I can understand all the good atmosphere around the team and the fans, but it's important for us to keep focused and with a good concentration about the game and not what happens after the game."

Team news

United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the game after injuring a hamstring during Wednesday's 1-0 Europa League win at Saint-Etienne.

Midfielder Michael Carrick is fit despite injuring a calf in France, while a late decision will be made on defender Phil Jones, who has a foot problem.

Southampton hope playmaker Sofiane Boufal will return from an ankle injury.

Charlie Austin, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Pied, Matt Targett and Alex McCarthy all have long-term injuries.

Head-to-head

This is the second time these sides have met in the final of a competition, having played each other in the 1976 FA Cup final. Southampton, then a second-tier side, defeated United 1-0 thanks to a Bobby Stokes goal. It remains the only time they have won a major English trophy.

Southampton will be the third team United have played in both an FA Cup and League Cup final, following Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Manchester United

This will be United's ninth League Cup final appearance. They have won four and lost four, but three of those victories have been in their past three finals (2006 v Wigan, 2009 v Spurs and 2010 v Aston Villa).

Only Liverpool (12) have appeared in more League Cup finals than United (nine) and only Arsenal (five) have lost more finals than the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho has reached the League Cup final three times previously (as Chelsea manager in 2005, 2007 and 2015), winning the trophy each time. He has the best win percentage for a manager in League Cup finals.

Only Brian Clough (four) and Sir Alex Ferguson (four) have won the League Cup more times than Jose Mourinho (three).

Mourinho has never lost an English domestic cup final in his career, also winning the FA Cup in 2007.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals in the four domestic cup finals he played for Paris St-Germain (excluding Super Cups), netting a brace in the 2015 Coupe de la Ligue final against Bastia, and another brace in the 2016 Coupe de France final against Marseille.

Southampton