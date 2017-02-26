Norwich City 1-1 Ipswich Town

Jacob Murphy has scored in consecutive home games for Norwich City

Jacob Murphy's equaliser for Norwich City at Carrow Road extended Ipswich Town's wait of almost eight years for a victory in an East Anglian derby.

Jonas Knudsen, who netted in the reverse fixture in August, met Jordan Spence's second-half cross to put Ipswich ahead against the run of play.

But winger Murphy fired a 20-yard shot past Bartosz Bialkowski at his near post to level with 21 minutes left.

Bialkowski later made amends with a stunning stop to deny Alex Tettey.

Norwich moved up a place to eighth but Alex Neil's side are six points off the Championship play-off places, while Ipswich remained 15th with their fourth draw in five outings.

Both derbies this season have ended as 1-1 draws, while Norwich have still not been beaten by their local rivals since April 2009.

Referee Oliver Langford had been the centre of attention before the two goals, refusing to give Ipswich a penalty when David McGoldrick appeared to have been dragged to the ground at a corner and then disallowing a goal from Norwich full-back Mitchell Dijks for handball.

The Canaries pushed for a winner late on but Bialkowski kept out Tettey's powerful 18-yard drive and also a low shot from substitute Alex Pritchard.