Match ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 1.
Norwich City 1-1 Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Football
Jacob Murphy's equaliser for Norwich City at Carrow Road extended Ipswich Town's wait of almost eight years for a victory in an East Anglian derby.
Jonas Knudsen, who netted in the reverse fixture in August, met Jordan Spence's second-half cross to put Ipswich ahead against the run of play.
But winger Murphy fired a 20-yard shot past Bartosz Bialkowski at his near post to level with 21 minutes left.
Bialkowski later made amends with a stunning stop to deny Alex Tettey.
Norwich moved up a place to eighth but Alex Neil's side are six points off the Championship play-off places, while Ipswich remained 15th with their fourth draw in five outings.
Both derbies this season have ended as 1-1 draws, while Norwich have still not been beaten by their local rivals since April 2009.
Referee Oliver Langford had been the centre of attention before the two goals, refusing to give Ipswich a penalty when David McGoldrick appeared to have been dragged to the ground at a corner and then disallowing a goal from Norwich full-back Mitchell Dijks for handball.
The Canaries pushed for a winner late on but Bialkowski kept out Tettey's powerful 18-yard drive and also a low shot from substitute Alex Pritchard.
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 25Pinto
- 5Martin
- 15Klose
- 3Dijks
- 8Howson
- 27Tettey
- 22Murphy
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forPritchardat 79'minutes
- 7NaismithSubstituted forMurphyat 76'minutes
- 10Jerome
Substitutes
- 2Whittaker
- 17Wildschut
- 19Lafferty
- 21Pritchard
- 24Bennett
- 31Murphy
- 33McGovern
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 12SpenceBooked at 87mins
- 4Chambers
- 6Berra
- 3Knudsen
- 30KenlockSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes
- 18G Ward
- 8Skuse
- 44HuwsSubstituted forDiagouragaat 81'minutes
- 10McGoldrick
- 20SearsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMooreat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 5Smith
- 11Pitman
- 17Bru
- 28Moore
- 29Emmanuel
- 37Diagouraga
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 27,107
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 1.
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Attempt missed. Timm Klose (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Offside, Norwich City. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.
Booking
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Murphy with a cross.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Toumani Diagouraga replaces Emyr Huws.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Alex Pritchard replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Offside, Norwich City. Josh Murphy tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Steven Naismith.
Attempt missed. Timm Klose (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Attempt saved. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kieffer Moore replaces Freddie Sears.
Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonny Howson (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 1. Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Attempt saved. Steven Naismith (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Ipswich Town 1. Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Spence with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Booking
Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Tommy Smith replaces Myles Kenlock.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.