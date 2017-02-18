Match ends, Lorient 0, Nice 1.
Lorient 0-1 Nice
-
Mario Balotelli was sent off for the third time this season - but Nice still won 1-0 at bottom club Lorient to close in on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.
The former Liverpool striker was dismissed for dissent in the 68th minute after tangling with Zargo Toure.
Wylan Cyprien's shot had given the visitors a 15th-minute lead, and earned them a first away win since November.
Nice move up to second, three points behind Monaco, who drew 1-1 at Bastia on Friday.
Lucien Favre's side have climbed above Paris St-Germain, who will regain second place if they avoid defeat at home to Toulouse on Sunday.
Balotelli, who has scored 11 goals for Nice since arriving from Liverpool last summer, was dismissed for two yellow cards in the reverse fixture against Lorient in October.
He also received a straight red card in the goalless draw at Bordeaux in December.
Clinton N'Jie and Florian Thauvin scored as Marseille, in sixth, beat Rennes 2-0 to move level on points with fifth-placed Saint-Etienne.
Cameroon forward N'Jie, on loan from Tottenham, marked his first game since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations by sweeping in the opener from the edge of the penalty area.
Then midfielder Thauvin, in his second season on loan from Newcastle, floated in a second from 25 yards after being set up by a clever backheel by Morgan Sanson.
Line-ups
Lorient
- 40Lecomte
- 34Koffi
- 15Peybernes
- 5Toure
- 25Le Goff
- 7Mvuemba
- 6BellugouBooked at 53minsSubstituted forJeannotat 71'minutes
- 27CabotSubstituted forWakasoat 88'minutes
- 10MarveauxBooked at 29mins
- 9Waris
- 12MoukandjoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPhilippoteauxat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ribeiro Dias
- 16Delecroix
- 19Philippoteaux
- 20Moreira
- 22Jeannot
- 23Wakaso
- 24Lautoa
Nice
- 30CardinaleBooked at 79mins
- 2Souquet
- 4Baysse
- 31Dante
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 6Seri
- 25Cyprien
- 24ObbadiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forLe Marchandat 77'minutes
- 13EyssericSubstituted forDonisat 81'minutes
- 9BalotelliBooked at 68mins
- 5Belhanda
Substitutes
- 11Srarfi
- 15Burner
- 18Walter
- 20Le Marchand
- 22Donis
- 26Koziello
- 40Benítez
- Referee:
- Tony Chapron
- Attendance:
- 10,537
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lorient 0, Nice 1.
Attempt saved. Alhassan Wakaso (Lorient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnold Mvuemba with a cross.
Sylvain Marveaux (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dalbert (Nice).
Attempt missed. Alhassan Wakaso (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Le Goff.
Attempt missed. Majeed Waris (Lorient) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erwin Koffi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Anastasios Donis (Nice) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Jeannot (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sylvain Marveaux with a cross.
Zargo Toure (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dante (Nice).
Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Lorient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alhassan Wakaso with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sylvain Marveaux (Lorient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Alhassan Wakaso replaces Jimmy Cabot because of an injury.
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Dalbert.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Jeannot (Lorient) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erwin Koffi with a cross.
Zargo Toure (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anastasios Donis (Nice).
Offside, Lorient. Sylvain Marveaux tries a through ball, but Romain Philippoteaux is caught offside.
Erwin Koffi (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Nice).
Attempt missed. Majeed Waris (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sylvain Marveaux.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Anastasios Donis replaces Valentin Eysseric.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yoan Cardinale (Nice) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romain Philippoteaux with a through ball.
Booking
Yoan Cardinale (Nice) is shown the yellow card.
Valentin Eysseric (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vincent Le Goff (Lorient).
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Romain Philippoteaux replaces Benjamin Moukandjo.
Attempt missed. Majeed Waris (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincent Le Goff.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Maxime Le Marchand replaces Mounir Obbadi.
Jean Michael Seri (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Cabot (Lorient).
Foul by Mounir Obbadi (Nice).
Erwin Koffi (Lorient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dalbert (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Cabot (Lorient).
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Nice).
Erwin Koffi (Lorient) wins a free kick on the right wing.