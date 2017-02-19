Harry Kane scores a hat-trick as Tottenham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Championship side Fulham.

MATCH REPORT: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

