BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur highlights
Highlights: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham
- From the section Football
Harry Kane scores a hat-trick as Tottenham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Championship side Fulham.
MATCH REPORT: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired