BBC Sport takes a look at how non-league side Lincoln City became FA Cup legends after beating Premier League side Burnley 1-0 in the fifth round, becoming the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

