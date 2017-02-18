FA Cup quarter-final draw: Lincoln City and Millwall among sides already through

Lincoln City midfielder Terry Hawkridge celebrates with some of the club's fans after their 1-0 win over Premier League Burnley

Non-league Lincoln City and League One side Millwall are two of the teams that will find out their FA Cup quarter-final opponents on Sunday.

Lincoln, the first non-league team in 103 years to reach the last eight, beat Burnley 1-0, before Millwall shocked Premier League champions Leicester 1-0.

The draw takes place at 18:30 GMT on Sunday.

It can be watched on the BBC News channel and the BBC Sport website, with commentary on BBC Radio 5 live.

On Sunday, Fulham play Tottenham (14:00 GMT), in a game that will be shown live on BBC One with the programme starting at 13:40 GMT, before Blackburn Rovers play Manchester United.

BBC One will also have live coverage of the last match of the round on Monday as National League Premier side Sutton United entertain Arsenal with the programme starting at 19:30 GMT, before the game begins at 19:55 GMT.

The replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield is provisionally set for Tuesday, 28 February at Etihad Stadium after the sides drew 0-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

FA Cup quarter-final draw - numbers

Lincoln City Fulham or Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers or Manchester United Sutton United or Arsenal Middlesbrough Chelsea Huddersfield Town or Manchester City Millwall