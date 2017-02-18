Gianfranco Zola: Birmingham City manager expects talks with Chinese owners

All Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola got from his afternoon at St Andrew's was a consolatory hug from his opposite number, QPR's Ian Holloway

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola intends to seek talks with the club's Chinese owners after his reign as manager hit a new low.

Blues' 4-1 home loss to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday was the heaviest of the nine defeats in 14 games City have suffered since Zola replaced Gary Rowett as boss in December.

"Obviously I need to have a chat with the owners," said Zola.

"As long as they trust me I am willing to try and do my best at St Andrew's."

Birmingham City suffered their worst defeat at St Andrew's since the 8-0 club record loss to Bournemouth in October 2014, the game before Zola's predecessor Gary Rowett took charge.

Since Zola took charge, Blues have collected just six points from a possible 36 in the Championship to slip to 14th in the table, now 18 points off the play-off places.

When Rowett's team won his final game in charge, 2-1 against Ipswich Town on 13 December, Blues were in seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Rowett was sacked the following day by Trillion Trophy Asia Ltd, owned by Hong Kong businessman Paul Suen Cho Hung, who had already lined up former Chelsea and Italy striker Zola to come in.

"At the moment, I am feeling very low," added Zola. "But I take full responsibility. I am probably not giving enough and it is making me upset.

"I have committed myself to the club and I am doing it with a lot of passion. We do not like where we are at the present time. But I really care about this club and I want to help them."

Commenting on Zola's predicament, QPR boss Ian Holloway said: "Birmingham have got to get on with it. The fans do not know what to think.

"I do not know where Zola will go after this game. It is up to him to work out."