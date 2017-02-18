BBC Sport - FA Cup: Shaun Cummings scores late winner for Millwall against Leicester
Millwall's Cummings scores late to stun Leicester
- From the section Football
Late drama as Shaun Cummings puts 10-man Millwall ahead in the last minute against Leicester City in their FA Cup fifth-round tie.
MATCH REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired