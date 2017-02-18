Premier League leaders Chelsea reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Wolves in an entertaining tie at Molineux.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Chelsea

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!

Available to UK users only.