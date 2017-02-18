BBC Sport - FA Cup: Pedro gives Chelsea the lead against Wolves
Pedro breaks the deadlock for Chelsea
- From the section Football
Pedro heads home from close range to put Chelsea 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup fifth-round tie at Molineux.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
