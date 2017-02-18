BBC Sport - FA Cup: Middlesbrough 3-2 Oxford United highlights
Highlights: Middlesbrough 3-2 Oxford Utd
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough scrape into the FA Cup quarter-finals after fending off a second-half comeback from League One Oxford United at the Riverside.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 3-2 Oxford United
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired