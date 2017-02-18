Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley says his team have goal-line technology to thank for the Imps' historic victory over Premier League Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round, and becoming the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

