BBC Sport - Burnley 0-1 Lincoln: Thank God for goal-line technology! - Cowley
'Thank God for goal-line technology!'
- From the section Football
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley says his team have goal-line technology to thank for the Imps' historic victory over Premier League Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round, and becoming the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
