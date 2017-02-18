Rhys Healey: Cardiff City striker set for long lay-off with knee injury

Rhys Healey is stretchered off with boss Neil Warnock admitting he fears the worst over the injury

Cardiff City striker Rhys Healey is set for a long lay-off after suffering a knee injury during the 5-0 thrashing of Rotherham.

Healey, 22, fell unchallenged and left the field on a stretcher during the first half on Saturday.

The early prognosis suggests the former Newport County loanee has damaged cruciate and anterior knee ligaments.

"It soured everything really," Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said after the win over Rotherham.

"He's gone for another scan. It doesn't look very good at all. He's done so well for us, given us a new lease of life - his winner against Burton and getting the penalty against Derby the other night.

"To miss out on a nothing injury - I think his studs caught in the turf and it's a crying shame for the young lad."

The game against Rotherham was Healey's first home league start for Cardiff, who he joined from Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay in 2013.

He has had loan spells at Colchester, Dundee and Newport but forced himself into first-team reckoning for the Bluebirds with some impressive displays as a substitute.

Asked if Healey could be ruled out for at least nine months, Warnock said: "If he's lucky I would imagine. I won't know until next week but it's disappointing to say the least."

Warnock's bittersweet win

Cardiff City celebrate their fourth goal against Rotherham United

Healey's injury was the one bleak note for Cardiff on Saturday as they recorded their biggest win since beating Bristol City 6-0 in 2010.

The Bluebirds' third successive victory keeps them 12th in the Championship table - a far cry from the dire situation when Warnock took charge in October with the club second from bottom.

The Millers, on the other hand, are firmly rooted to the foot of the table and are 15 points adrift of safety.

Warnock saved Rotherham United from relegation last season but, with the Yorkshire club now seemingly destined for the drop, the 68-year-old is saddened by his former side's decline.

"We didn't really give them a look-in in the second half. It's difficult for Rotherham," said Warnock.

"They're decimated by injury, they've got the two lads from us [on loan - Semi Ajayi and Tom Adeyemi] who can't play, they've got a few more problems and I've been there.

"I know how difficult it is. While it's a great win, I don't take any satisfaction at all from seeing the position they're in."