Cardiff City: Chairman confident Neil Warnock will still be at club next season

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock with club chairman Mehmet Dalman at his first press conference, in October 2016

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman says he is confident manager Neil Warnock will still be at the Championship club next season.

68-year-old Warnock is due to have a meeting with Dalman next week to talk about his future with the Bluebirds.

"He's been magnificent right across the board. He's brought togetherness to the club," Dalman told BBC Radio Wales.

"He's brought the joy back to the club as well as the football, so I think he's done an exceptional job."

Dalman continued: "I am a massive fan of Neil, I will expect him to be here next season. If it's up to me that's exactly what will happen and we'll do the best that we can. I'm pretty confident about things in general."

Warnock took over in October as replacement for Paul Trollope, with the club second from bottom in the table after two wins in 11 games.

The former Rotherham United and Leeds United boss has turned their form around since arriving at the club but wants to push for promotion next season.

"We are very fortunate at Cardiff City in the sense that Neil's ambitions are fully aligned with ours. He wants to go for that promotion for his own reasons as well as the club's," Dalman said.

"In terms of what he wants, of course we've discussed it and we analysed it. There is a plan, we know what's needed, we know what he wants and we'll do the very best we can to give that to him."

Budget warning

Warnock has stated that it would not take big money to launch a promotion bid in 2017-18, but Dalman admits the club is still bound by the impact of Financial Fair Play.

"It's problematic for us at the moment. We're in a good position but given the sort of budget we need to put together, that may put us in some difficulty," he added.

"We've got some work to do, it's not that simple. Do I want to sell our best players? The answer is no, but certainly, do we need to change the cost base? Probably."