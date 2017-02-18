BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sean Raggett heads Lincoln ahead against Burnley
Raggett heads Lincoln into dreamland
- From the section Football
Sean Raggett heads Lincoln City ahead in the 89th minute against Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round at Turf Moor.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired