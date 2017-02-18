BBC Sport - FA Cup: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City highlights

Highlights: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

Lincoln become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic last-minute win over Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

