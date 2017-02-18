BBC Sport - FA Cup: Millwall's Neil Harris inspired by Lincoln victory
Millwall inspired by Lincoln - Harris
- From the section Football
Millwall manager Neil Harris says his side took "inspiration" from Lincoln City's historic 1-0 win over Burnley, to achieve an FA Cup shock of their own by beating Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!
FA Cup Highlights
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired