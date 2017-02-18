Millwall manager Neil Harris says his side took "inspiration" from Lincoln City's historic 1-0 win over Burnley, to achieve an FA Cup shock of their own by beating Leicester City.

MATCH REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!