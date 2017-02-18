Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Wright, McLeish, Cathro, McGhee, Griffiths

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Interim boss Graeme Murty believes Rangers need "a stellar manager" as they search for a replacement for Mark Warburton. (Daily Record)

With Rangers expected to appoint a director of football, Hearts' Ian Cathro says Scottish football needs to rid itself of historic suspicions over such a role. (Scotsman)

Cathro says he would not have taken the head coach job at Tynecastle had director of football Craig Levein not been in place. (Sun)

Cathro and Levein previously worked together at Dundee United

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton rejects the idea Rangers need a director of football and says they should appoint St Johnstone's Tommy Wright as manager. (Daily Record)

Rangers forward Kenny Miller has urged the club's board to put their trust in former boss Alex McLeish as the Ibrox outfit assess a new management structure in the wake of Warburton's departure. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Miller says talks over extending his stay at Rangers have been put on hold. (Herald)

Motherwell assistant James McFadden has criticised Aberdeen fans for their treatment of his manager Mark McGhee when he was sent to the stand during Well's 7-2 defeat at Pittodrie on Wednesday.(National)

Livingston-born Scott Arfield, now a Canada international, insists he has "nothing to prove" as the Canucks prepare to take on Scotland next month but the 28-year-old Burnley midfielder says some of his family will never understand why he elected to play for the country of his father's birth. (Herald)

Arfield played for Scotland's Under-21 side

Celtic's January signing Eboue Kouassi took a step towards first-team inclusion by starting for Celtic's under-20s side in a 1-0 Youth Cup win over Hibernian on Friday. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths is still at a "conditioning phase" and is not yet ready for a first-team return. (Daily Express)