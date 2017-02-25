National League
Torquay2Sutton United3

Torquay United 2-3 Sutton United

Ross Worner
Ross Worner injured his leg as he stretched to try to keep the ball from going behind for a corner

Sutton had to put an outfield player in goal against Torquay after reserve keeper Wayne Shaw resigned on Tuesday, but still managed to win 3-2.

Shaw, 45, is under investigation by the Gambling Commission and Football Association for eating a pie on camera during the FA Cup loss to Arsenal, when a bookmaker had offered 8-1 odds on it.

Ross Worner was injured in the 16th minute of the match at Torquay, leaving defender Simon Downer to go in goal.

The 35-year-old conceded only once.

Luke Young had opened the scoring for Torquay early on, before Roarie Deacon fired in for Sutton from outside the box.

Brett Williams slotted under Downer within a minute of the restart, but Maxime Biamou drew Sutton level for the second time with a shot which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

And Dean Beckwith headed in to earn the U's their first win in five National League games.

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 1Moore
  • 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 71minsSubstituted forKeatingat 85'minutes
  • 20Hodgkiss
  • 8Young
  • 15McGinty
  • 17Anderson
  • 4LathropeBooked at 12minsSubstituted forChaneyat 67'minutes
  • 11Sparkes
  • 12Verma
  • 18Reid
  • 14WilliamsBooked at 58minsSubstituted forHarradat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gallifuoco
  • 7Chaney
  • 9Harrad
  • 19Keating
  • 21Crichlow

Sutton United

  • 1WornerSubstituted forGomisat 16'minutes
  • 27Downer
  • 17Spence
  • 15Eastmond
  • 6Collins
  • 4Beckwith
  • 12MayBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 74'minutes
  • 16Bailey
  • 21Deacon
  • 24Biamou
  • 30CoombesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forJebbat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5John
  • 7Hudson-Odoi
  • 8Gomis
  • 11Gueye
  • 18Jebb
Referee:
Dean Treleaven
Attendance:
1,646

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 2, Sutton United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Sutton United 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Lathanial Rowe-Turner.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Jack Jebb replaces Adam Coombes.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Sutton United 3. Dean Beckwith (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Bradley Hudson-Odoi replaces Adam May.

Booking

Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Shaun Harrad replaces Brett Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Sam Chaney replaces Damon Lathrope.

Booking

Brett Williams (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Sutton United 2. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United).

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Sutton United 1. Brett Williams (Torquay United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Sutton United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Sutton United 1.

Booking

Adam Coombes (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Sutton United 1. Roarie Deacon (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Gomis replaces Ross Worner.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Sutton United 0. Luke Young (Torquay United).

Booking

Adam May (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Damon Lathrope (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City3121463167
2Dag & Red3320492264
3Forest Green3318962663
4Tranmere3219672063
5Dover33185101959
6Aldershot3416991657
7Gateshead34151092255
8Barrow32141261854
9Macclesfield32165111453
10Wrexham35131012-749
11Chester34121012546
12Bromley3413615-945
13Boreham Wood33111012143
14Solihull Moors3412715-443
15Eastleigh34101212-242
16Sutton United3111614-839
17Braintree3310815-1638
18Torquay349817-1035
19Guiseley349817-1335
20Woking349718-1634
21Maidstone United349718-2334
22Southport348719-3331
23North Ferriby United359323-3130
24York3351315-2228
