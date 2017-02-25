Match ends, Torquay United 2, Sutton United 3.
Torquay United 2-3 Sutton United
Sutton had to put an outfield player in goal against Torquay after reserve keeper Wayne Shaw resigned on Tuesday, but still managed to win 3-2.
Shaw, 45, is under investigation by the Gambling Commission and Football Association for eating a pie on camera during the FA Cup loss to Arsenal, when a bookmaker had offered 8-1 odds on it.
Ross Worner was injured in the 16th minute of the match at Torquay, leaving defender Simon Downer to go in goal.
The 35-year-old conceded only once.
Luke Young had opened the scoring for Torquay early on, before Roarie Deacon fired in for Sutton from outside the box.
Brett Williams slotted under Downer within a minute of the restart, but Maxime Biamou drew Sutton level for the second time with a shot which went in off the underside of the crossbar.
And Dean Beckwith headed in to earn the U's their first win in five National League games.
Line-ups
Torquay
- 1Moore
- 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 71minsSubstituted forKeatingat 85'minutes
- 20Hodgkiss
- 8Young
- 15McGinty
- 17Anderson
- 4LathropeBooked at 12minsSubstituted forChaneyat 67'minutes
- 11Sparkes
- 12Verma
- 18Reid
- 14WilliamsBooked at 58minsSubstituted forHarradat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gallifuoco
- 7Chaney
- 9Harrad
- 19Keating
- 21Crichlow
Sutton United
- 1WornerSubstituted forGomisat 16'minutes
- 27Downer
- 17Spence
- 15Eastmond
- 6Collins
- 4Beckwith
- 12MayBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 74'minutes
- 16Bailey
- 21Deacon
- 24Biamou
- 30CoombesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forJebbat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5John
- 7Hudson-Odoi
- 8Gomis
- 11Gueye
- 18Jebb
- Referee:
- Dean Treleaven
- Attendance:
- 1,646
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Sutton United 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Lathanial Rowe-Turner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Jack Jebb replaces Adam Coombes.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Sutton United 3. Dean Beckwith (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Bradley Hudson-Odoi replaces Adam May.
Booking
Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Shaun Harrad replaces Brett Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Sam Chaney replaces Damon Lathrope.
Booking
Brett Williams (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Sutton United 2. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United).
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Sutton United 1. Brett Williams (Torquay United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Sutton United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Sutton United 1.
Booking
Adam Coombes (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Sutton United 1. Roarie Deacon (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Gomis replaces Ross Worner.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Sutton United 0. Luke Young (Torquay United).
Booking
Adam May (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Damon Lathrope (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.