Torquay United 2-3 Sutton United

Ross Worner injured his leg as he stretched to try to keep the ball from going behind for a corner

Sutton had to put an outfield player in goal against Torquay after reserve keeper Wayne Shaw resigned on Tuesday, but still managed to win 3-2.

Shaw, 45, is under investigation by the Gambling Commission and Football Association for eating a pie on camera during the FA Cup loss to Arsenal, when a bookmaker had offered 8-1 odds on it.

Ross Worner was injured in the 16th minute of the match at Torquay, leaving defender Simon Downer to go in goal.

The 35-year-old conceded only once.

Luke Young had opened the scoring for Torquay early on, before Roarie Deacon fired in for Sutton from outside the box.

Brett Williams slotted under Downer within a minute of the restart, but Maxime Biamou drew Sutton level for the second time with a shot which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

And Dean Beckwith headed in to earn the U's their first win in five National League games.