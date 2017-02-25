National League
Forest Green15:00Woking
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Woking

    Match details to follow.

    Saturday 25th February 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Lincoln City3121463167
    2Dag & Red3320492264
    3Tranmere3219672063
    4Forest Green3217962560
    5Dover32175101656
    6Gateshead34151092255
    7Barrow32141261854
    8Aldershot3315991254
    9Macclesfield32165111453
    10Wrexham34121012-846
    11Bromley3313614-545
    12Chester33111012443
    13Boreham Wood33111012143
    14Solihull Moors3312714-343
    15Eastleigh33101211142
    16Braintree3210715-1637
    17Sutton United3010614-936
    18Torquay339816-935
    19Guiseley339816-1235
    20Woking339717-1534
    21Maidstone United339618-2333
    22Southport338718-3231
    23York3351315-2228
    24North Ferriby United348323-3227
