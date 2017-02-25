Match ends, Chelsea 3, Swansea City 1.
Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City
-
- From the section Football
Chelsea stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points after victory over battling Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.
Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance by putting the Blues ahead, poking the ball through the legs of Jack Cork and into the net.
The hosts were stunned when Swansea equalised from their first serious attempt on target on the stroke of half-time - Fernando Llorente heading in Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick.
Fabregas hit the bar before Pedro's curling effort restored the lead and Diego Costa netted the third from close range.
Swansea were denied a penalty when Cesar Azpilicueta handled inside his area at 1-1.
- Reaction from Stamford Bridge and Saturday's other Premier League games
- Relive the action from Stamford Bridge
No stopping Chelsea
This was far from straightforward for Antonio Conte's side and had referee Neil Swarbrick awarded Swansea a penalty shortly before Pedro made it 2-1 then the outcome might have been different.
However, in the end Chelsea's sweeping forward play earned them a 10th straight home Premier League win as they took another significant step towards a second title in three seasons.
On a weekend when the first major silverware of the season - the EFL Cup - is handed out at Wembley, the Blues look unstoppable. They have 63 points from 26 games - three more than at the same stage in 2014-15 when last crowned champions of England.
Fabregas could have ended the game with four goals on his return to the side.
The Spain midfielder had a goal-bound shot deflected behind shortly before he opened the scoring, was denied by former Arsenal team-mate Lukasz Fabianski and also rattled the bar.
With former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard watching on, Chelsea turned on the style.
While it required an error from Fabianski to restore the lead, Eden Hazard's exquisite timing and pass for Costa to make it 3-1 was a delight.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30David LuizBooked at 75mins
- 24Cahill
- 15MosesSubstituted forZoumaat 85'minutes
- 7Kanté
- 4Fàbregas
- 3Alonso
- 11PedroSubstituted forMaticat 76'minutes
- 19Diego Costa
- 10HazardSubstituted forWillianat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 5Zouma
- 14Loftus-Cheek
- 21Matic
- 22Willian
- 23Batshuayi
- 26Terry
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26NaughtonBooked at 35mins
- 33Fernandez
- 6Mawson
- 16OlssonBooked at 36mins
- 8FerBooked at 80mins
- 24Cork
- 42CarrollSubstituted forJ Ayewat 76'minutes
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forNarsinghat 81'minutes
- 9Llorente
- 23Sigurdsson
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 3J Ayew
- 7Britton
- 10Bastón
- 13Nordfeldt
- 22Rangel
- 28Narsingh
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 41,612
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Swansea City 1.
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Willian.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea).
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Kurt Zouma replaces Victor Moses.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Swansea City 1. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Luciano Narsingh replaces Wayne Routledge.
Booking
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).
Foul by Victor Moses (Chelsea).
Martin Olsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jordan Ayew replaces Tom Carroll.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nemanja Matic replaces Pedro.
Booking
David Luiz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Luiz (Chelsea).
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Cahill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Swansea City 1. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Victor Moses (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Cork (Swansea City).
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.
Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Diego Costa (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.