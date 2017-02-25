Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough
Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner for Crystal Palace, as they moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with victory over struggling Middlesbrough.
Palace had the better of the first half and deservedly took the lead through the Dutchman's low drive from the edge of the box - his first goal since joining the club in the January transfer window.
Chasing the game in the second half, Boro's Cristhian Stuani struck an effort straight at Wayne Hennessey from inside the area, and Fabio sent a shot over the crossbar late on.
The Teessiders have now failed to win in their past nine league games and drop to 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone and level on points with their opponents.
The victory for Palace also drops champions Leicester into the relegation zone.
Sakho aids Palace survival hopes
Sam Allardyce had won just once in eight games since taking over as Palace boss in December and questions were being asked about whether he had returned to football too soon after his embarrassing departure from the England job, or been affected by that experience.
Allardyce has never been relegated from the top flight and told Football Focus before the game that the problems at Selhurst Park "were a lot deeper than he had expected".
But the Eagles collected a priceless win - their third at home this season - to boost their own survival hopes, while pushing managerless Leicester deeper into trouble.
Goalkeeper Hennessey made four comfortable saves as he helped his side to just their second clean sheet of the campaign, but debutant Mamadou Sakho was a towering presence at the back.
The Frenchman, signed on loan from Liverpool in January, was making his first start of the season and in an assured performance, he won the ball back 11 times and made six clearances, which was more than any team-mate.
Boro firing blanks
Aitor Karanka's side have also won just four games all season, fewer than any other side in the division.
Their biggest problem is scoring goals, having found the net a mere 19 times in 26 games on their return to the Premier League, and this was their third consecutive league game without a goal.
Uruguayan Stuani, who has scored four of those 19, had their best opportunity to claim a point, but his angled shot from inside the area caused Hennessey no problems.
Striker Rudy Gestede was signed from Aston Villa in the transfer window to boost their front line, but the £6m acquisition failed to make an impact after appearing as a half-time substitute.
Having lost against a relegation rival, Boro will be hoping to pick up maximum points against fellow strugglers Swansea, Hull and Bournemouth, who they face in their remaining 13 games.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 2WardBooked at 83mins
- 5Tomkins
- 12Sakho
- 3van AanholtSubstituted forSchluppat 87'minutes
- 28Milivojevic
- 10Townsend
- 7CabayeBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 63'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 42Puncheon
- 11ZahaSubstituted forDannat 88'minutes
- 17C Benteke
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 6Dann
- 9Campbell
- 18McArthur
- 25Kaikai
- 27Delaney
- 31Schlupp
Middlesbrough
- 26Valdés
- 2FabioBooked at 75mins
- 4Ayala
- 5Bernardo
- 6Gibson
- 19Downing
- 14de Roon
- 21Ramírez
- 34ForshawSubstituted forGuédiouraat 61'minutes
- 10NegredoSubstituted forGestedeat 45'minutes
- 18StuaniSubstituted forTraoréat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Leadbitter
- 8Clayton
- 12Guzan
- 22Fry
- 27Guédioura
- 29Gestede
- 37Traoré
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 25,416
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann replaces Wilfried Zaha.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Patrick van Aanholt because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Fabio (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio with a cross.
Booking
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adama Traoré replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough).
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.
Booking
Fabio (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fabio (Middlesbrough).
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.