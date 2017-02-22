Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Hamilton
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Hamilton Academical

Greg Docherty in action for Hamilton against Inverness in December
Greg Docherty has not played for Accies since mid-December

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Greg Docherty and Georgios Sarris are pushing for comebacks as Hamilton's injury crisis eases ahead of their trip to face Celtic on Saturday.

    Midfielder Docherty is back in full training following a broken foot while defender Sarris has recovered from a knee injury.

    Accies had 10 players sidelined for last week's defeat by Partick Thistle.

    But Grant Gillespie and Dan Seaborne have also brushed off knocks to return to starting contention.

    Manager Martin Canning said: "We've had Greg and Georgios back fully training this week, so they are potentials for Saturday.

    "Obviously Greg has been out for eight or nine weeks now and Georgios has been out for the best part of a month, so putting them straight back in would probably be a bit of a risk. But at least we feel like we are getting some players back.

    Media playback is not supported on this device

    Highlights: Partick Thistle 2-0 Hamilton Academical

    "Ali (Crawford) is back on the pitch this week doing some running and ball work so hopefully he won't be too long and Alex D'Acol will probably be another two or three weeks. So it's starting to clear a little bit."

    Accies toiled at Firhill in the wake of their Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out win over Dunfermline, and Canning is keen to freshen his side up for the trip to Celtic Park.

    "You could see on Saturday that after 60-70 minutes we started to tire," he added. "I don't mean physically tire, but the concentration starts to go, and that's why you freshen things up.

    "It's not that players can't play 120 minutes and 90 minutes because physically you can but I think mentally you start to switch off a little bit and become a little bit fatigued, and that cost us on Saturday.

    "One thing you can't do going to Parkhead is switch off or have lapses in concentration, because if you do players of that calibre are going to punish you."

    Accies, who have only won three league matches this season, were beaten 1-0 at Celtic on 13 December, before losing 3-0 at home to the champions-elect on Christmas Eve.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 25th February 2017

    • Celtic15:00Hamilton
    • Aberdeen15:00Ross County
    • Motherwell15:00Dundee
    • Partick Thistle15:00Hearts
    • St Johnstone15:00Kilmarnock
    View all Scottish Premiership fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Celtic2524105173
    2Aberdeen2515462649
    3Rangers251276543
    4Hearts2510871438
    5St Johnstone251078237
    6Dundee257612-927
    7Partick Thistle256811-626
    8Kilmarnock2551010-1925
    9Ross County255911-1624
    10Motherwell256613-1924
    11Hamilton2531210-1221
    12Inverness CT2531012-1719
    View full Scottish Premiership table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired