Celtic v Hamilton Academical

Greg Docherty and Georgios Sarris are pushing for comebacks as Hamilton's injury crisis eases ahead of their trip to face Celtic on Saturday.

Midfielder Docherty is back in full training following a broken foot while defender Sarris has recovered from a knee injury.

Accies had 10 players sidelined for last week's defeat by Partick Thistle.

But Grant Gillespie and Dan Seaborne have also brushed off knocks to return to starting contention.

Manager Martin Canning said: "We've had Greg and Georgios back fully training this week, so they are potentials for Saturday.

"Obviously Greg has been out for eight or nine weeks now and Georgios has been out for the best part of a month, so putting them straight back in would probably be a bit of a risk. But at least we feel like we are getting some players back.

"Ali (Crawford) is back on the pitch this week doing some running and ball work so hopefully he won't be too long and Alex D'Acol will probably be another two or three weeks. So it's starting to clear a little bit."

Accies toiled at Firhill in the wake of their Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out win over Dunfermline, and Canning is keen to freshen his side up for the trip to Celtic Park.

"You could see on Saturday that after 60-70 minutes we started to tire," he added. "I don't mean physically tire, but the concentration starts to go, and that's why you freshen things up.

"It's not that players can't play 120 minutes and 90 minutes because physically you can but I think mentally you start to switch off a little bit and become a little bit fatigued, and that cost us on Saturday.

"One thing you can't do going to Parkhead is switch off or have lapses in concentration, because if you do players of that calibre are going to punish you."

Accies, who have only won three league matches this season, were beaten 1-0 at Celtic on 13 December, before losing 3-0 at home to the champions-elect on Christmas Eve.