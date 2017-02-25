Aberdeen 1-0 Ross County

Aberdeen moved nine points clear in the race for second place in the Premiership thanks to the poacher's instincts of top scorer Adam Rooney.

The striker scored his 16th goal of the season, touching in after an error from Ross County defender Andrew Davies.

Rooney twice drew saves from Scott Fox with overhead kicks and fluffed a good first-half chance in front of goal.

County had a good spell at the start of the second half, with Joe Lewis saving well from a deflected Alex Schalk shot.

More to follow.