Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Ross County 0.
Aberdeen 1-0 Ross County
-
- From the section Football
Aberdeen moved nine points clear in the race for second place in the Premiership thanks to the poacher's instincts of top scorer Adam Rooney.
The striker scored his 16th goal of the season, touching in after an error from Ross County defender Andrew Davies.
Rooney twice drew saves from Scott Fox with overhead kicks and fluffed a good first-half chance in front of goal.
County had a good spell at the start of the second half, with Joe Lewis saving well from a deflected Alex Schalk shot.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5Taylor
- 6ReynoldsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forStoreyat 58'minutes
- 4Considine
- 10McGinnSubstituted forO'Connorat 79'minutes
- 22Jack
- 3Shinnie
- 11HayesSubstituted forPawlettat 86'minutes
- 7McLean
- 9Rooney
Substitutes
- 8Christie
- 15O'Connor
- 16Pawlett
- 25Alexander
- 26Wright
- 27Ross
- 39Storey
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 3Naismith
- 15Davies
- 43QuinnSubstituted forvan der Wegat 45'minutes
- 2Fraser
- 23Schalk
- 8Woods
- 12ChowSubstituted forO'Brienat 75'minutes
- 7GardyneBooked at 23mins
- 11CurranSubstituted forLalkovicat 76'minutes
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 6O'Brien
- 9Dow
- 19Gobern
- 27Lalkovic
- 28van der Weg
- 31McCarey
- 52Tumility
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 11,774
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Ross County 0.
Attempt saved. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen).
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Peter Pawlett replaces Jonny Hayes.
Attempt missed. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).
Alex Schalk (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Anthony O'Connor replaces Niall McGinn.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Milan Lalkovic replaces Craig Curran.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jim O'Brien replaces Tim Chow because of an injury.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tim Chow (Ross County).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Ross County 0. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenny McLean with a cross.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Woods (Ross County).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Tim Chow (Ross County).
Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).
Foul by Miles Storey (Aberdeen).
Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Miles Storey replaces Mark Reynolds.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Liam Boyce (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Liam Boyce (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.