Match ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee 5.
Motherwell 1-5 Dundee
-
- From the section Football
Dundee did a first-half demolition job on a dreadful Motherwell outfit as the home side's miserable recent run continued in the Premiership.
An early Zak Jules own goal got Dee started but Louis Moult soon levelled.
The Well defence then went missing, with a Marcus Haber double and goals from Mark O'Hara and Craig Wighton making it 5-1 at half time.
The home side went close through Craig Clay and Chris Cadden but were unable to reduce the deficit.
In their three previous games, Well lost 3-0 to Hearts, 7-2 at Aberdeen and 2-0 at Celtic, while Dundee's victory was their second in succession following the 2-1 triumph over Rangers.
The result was the biggest away win of the season in the Premiership and means Dundee remain in sixth spot, with Well now just two points clear of second-bottom Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Frown Jules
On-loan Reading defender Jules was in for the injured Stephen McManus and he made an early impact, although not one he would have wanted. It was a simple high ball into the box but Jules got his footing all wrong and looped a header over the advancing Craig Samson and into the net.
Moult's equaliser came midway through the half as he reacted quickest in the box to shoot low past Scott Bain from close range.
The visitors were moving the ball around efficiently and they were back in front when Haber fired a right-foot shot across Samson into the bottom right hand corner of the net.
Boos for Steelmen
Mark O'Hara finished the third after excellent build-up play before former Well favourite Henrik Ojamaa set up Wighton to blast in number four.
Paul McGowan then curled an effort inches wide of Samson's left hand post as confidence flowed through Paul Hartley's Dundee dominant outfit.
With seconds remaining in the first half, a Wighton free-kick from the left found Haber totally unmarked at the back post and he duly nodded in the fifth for Dundee.
As the half time whistle blew the home fans' boos rung out around the stadium.
Away day joy for Dees
Dundee had not recorded an away win since the end of October, but Lanarkshire is clearly lucky for the Dens Park men as that triumph in October came at Hamilton.
Despite the four-goal deficit Motherwell returned for the second half with the same personnel and made a better impression, albeit against a Dundee side who had taken their foot off the gas.
Well's Craig Clay had two good efforts but Bain was up to the task, while Ojamaa had a couple of pot shots at the other end with no joy.
The home fans were furious at the end of the match as Motherwell face up to a relegation battle.
Manager reaction
Dundee boss Paul Hartley: "The first half we won the game with some outstanding play and goals, and carried it on from last week.
"We told them at half time to make sure we don't concede any goals. In the second half we didn't pass it as well and sometimes that happens when you have such a commanding lead, but overall the players were outstanding.
"We worked a little bit in the week about getting balls to the back to (Mark) O'Hara and (Marcus) Haber and that managed to pay off today, but the overall team performance was excellent."
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 1Samson
- 30McMillan
- 4HeneghanBooked at 45mins
- 21Jules
- 15ChalmersSubstituted forFrearat 62'minutes
- 12Cadden
- 8McHugh
- 20Clay
- 88Pearson
- 77McDonaldBooked at 84mins
- 9MoultBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 11Bowman
- 13Griffiths
- 14Lasley
- 17Frear
- 18Lucas
- 25Ferguson
- 34Hastie
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 30Kerr
- 16Etxabeguren
- 6O'Dea
- 3Holt
- 14O'HaraSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
- 4VincentBooked at 74mins
- 18McGowan
- 33WightonSubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 88'minutes
- 21Haber
- 22OjamaaSubstituted forHateleyat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hateley
- 11Williams
- 17Ross
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 26Gadzhalov
- 48Ferie
- 55Gomis
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 4,002
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee 5.
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Williams (Dundee).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia.
Attempt blocked. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Zak Jules.
Foul by Craig Clay (Motherwell).
Cameron Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Craig Wighton.
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Dundee).
Booking
Scott McDonald (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Motherwell).
Danny Williams (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Tom Hateley replaces Henrik Ojamaa.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Motherwell).
Cameron Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott McDonald (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee).
Foul by Craig Clay (Motherwell).
Darren O'Dea (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.
Attempt saved. Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
James Vincent (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vincent (Dundee).
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen Pearson (Motherwell).
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Louis Moult (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).
Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Jules (Motherwell).
James Vincent (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Craig Clay (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Williams (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Danny Williams replaces Mark O'Hara.