Leyton Orient v Cheltenham Town
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|32
|19
|7
|6
|61
|38
|23
|64
|2
|Plymouth
|31
|19
|4
|8
|51
|34
|17
|61
|3
|Carlisle
|32
|15
|13
|4
|56
|45
|11
|58
|4
|Luton
|32
|14
|11
|7
|48
|30
|18
|53
|5
|Portsmouth
|31
|15
|7
|9
|45
|29
|16
|52
|6
|Exeter
|32
|15
|5
|12
|51
|35
|16
|50
|7
|Colchester
|32
|13
|8
|11
|48
|41
|7
|47
|8
|Mansfield
|32
|12
|11
|9
|41
|37
|4
|47
|9
|Stevenage
|32
|14
|4
|14
|50
|49
|1
|46
|10
|Wycombe
|32
|13
|7
|12
|39
|40
|-1
|46
|11
|Barnet
|32
|11
|12
|9
|41
|43
|-2
|45
|12
|Grimsby
|32
|12
|8
|12
|39
|39
|0
|44
|13
|Cambridge
|31
|12
|7
|12
|40
|37
|3
|43
|14
|Blackpool
|31
|10
|12
|9
|45
|33
|12
|42
|15
|Morecambe
|31
|12
|6
|13
|40
|47
|-7
|42
|16
|Crawley
|31
|11
|6
|14
|38
|49
|-11
|39
|17
|Yeovil
|32
|9
|11
|12
|33
|40
|-7
|38
|18
|Crewe
|32
|8
|12
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|19
|Accrington
|30
|8
|9
|13
|32
|42
|-10
|33
|20
|Notts County
|32
|9
|6
|17
|37
|58
|-21
|33
|21
|Cheltenham
|32
|7
|11
|14
|36
|46
|-10
|32
|22
|Hartlepool
|32
|7
|11
|14
|38
|56
|-18
|32
|23
|Leyton Orient
|32
|8
|5
|19
|35
|50
|-15
|29
|24
|Newport
|32
|5
|11
|16
|36
|51
|-15
|26
