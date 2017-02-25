Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Reading 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Reading
Brighton took advantage of a slip-up by Newcastle as they beat Reading at home to go top of the Championship.
Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Bristol City gave the Seagulls an opportunity to go one point clear at the summit.
After a quiet opening, Brighton's Sam Baldock hit the post with a curling 20-yard shot before latching onto Bruno's lofted pass to fire past Ali Al-Habsi.
Dale Stephens set up Jamie Murphy to chip in the second and French winger Anthony Knockaert slid in a late third.
As well as leapfrogging Newcastle, who Brighton host on Tuesday, Chris Hughton's side created a six-point gap to third-placed Huddersfield.
Reading have taken only five points from their five games in February and Leeds' win over Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday's early kick-off meant the Royals dropped to fifth position, 10 points from the top two.
Chances were rare in the first 30 minutes but the game sparked into life with Baldock's superb shot against the upright.
Al-Habsi kept out Knockaert's low attempt before Baldock's opening goal, while Reading's Danny Williams had a header saved by home goalkeeper David Stockdale, who also denied Roy Beerens from close range.
The victory was secured in a frantic passage of play early in the second half, when Brighton defender Shane Duffy reacted quickly to clear a Williams header off the line, and then the hosts broke swiftly from the resulting corner to make it 2-0.
Knockaert's 11th league goal of the season, an angled shot from 15 yards, extended the Seagulls' unbeaten Championship run at home to 14 games.
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 22Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 12PocognoliSubstituted forTomoriat 83'minutes
- 11Knockaert
- 6StephensBooked at 27mins
- 14SidwellBooked at 55mins
- 15Murphy
- 17MurraySubstituted forHemedat 77'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forAkpomat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hünemeier
- 7Kayal
- 10Hemed
- 20March
- 26Walton
- 27Tomori
- 28Akpom
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2Gunter
- 5McShane
- 16Moore
- 24Blackett
- 6EvansBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKellyat 69'minutes
- 23Williams
- 54MutchSubstituted forSwiftat 57'minutes
- 12McClearySubstituted forGrabbanat 72'minutes
- 18Kermorgant
- 7Beerens
Substitutes
- 4van den Berg
- 8Swift
- 11Obita
- 25Popa
- 31Jaakkola
- 38Kelly
- 50Grabban
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 29,613
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Reading 0.
Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Blackett.
Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roy Beerens.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Bruno.
Lewis Grabban (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Fikayo Tomori replaces Sébastien Pocognoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chuba Akpom replaces Sam Baldock.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Reading 0. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Glenn Murray.
Attempt missed. Chris Gunter (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lewis Grabban (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Lewis Grabban replaces Garath McCleary.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Liam Kelly replaces George Evans.
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Booking
George Evans (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Evans (Reading).
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sébastien Pocognoli (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Bruno tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. John Swift replaces Jordon Mutch.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Reading 0. Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dale Stephens following a fast break.
Booking
Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sébastien Pocognoli.