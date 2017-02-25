Championship
Newcastle2Bristol City2

Newcastle United 2-2 Bristol City

Ciaran Clark
Ciaran Clark scored his third goal of the season to rescue a point for Newcastle against Bristol City

Ciaran Clark scored a late header as Championship leaders Newcastle United came from 2-0 down to draw at home to struggling Bristol City.

City, who had lost 10 of their past 13 games, took a shock lead when 37-year-old Aaron Wilbraham headed home.

David Cotterill made it 2-0 soon after, capitalising on a defensive error.

But Korey Smith's own goal and Clark's header after half-time extended Newcastle's unbeaten run in the league to seven matches.

The Magpies are now two points ahead of second-placed Brighton ahead of the Seagulls' game against Reading at 17:30 GMT.

Bristol City were booed off the pitch following Wednesday's home defeat by Fulham, a result that left them two points above the relegation zone.

But Johnson, who was publicly backed by owner Steve Lansdown on Friday, saw his side go 2-0 up inside the opening 21 minutes at St James' Park through Wilbraham and Cotterill.

However, once Smith had turned into his own net under heavy pressure from Jonjo Shelvey, the home side always looked likely to force an equaliser.

Ayoze Perez was denied by Aden Flint's superb goal-saving challenge, before Christian Atsu dragged a shot just wide.

And Newcastle's pressure was eventually rewarded when, with eight minutes remaining, Clark bundled in from close range to secure a point.

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 26Darlow
  • 22Yedlin
  • 6Lascelles
  • 2Clark
  • 3Dummett
  • 12Shelvey
  • 4ColbackSubstituted forDiaméat 58'minutes
  • 11Ritchie
  • 17PérezSubstituted forGouffranat 79'minutes
  • 30Atsu
  • 45Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 5Hanley
  • 8Anita
  • 15Diamé
  • 20Gouffran
  • 21Elliot
  • 27Gámez
  • 33Murphy

Bristol City

  • 33Giefer
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Flint
  • 42Wright
  • 3BryanSubstituted forMagnussonat 71'minutes
  • 6O'Neil
  • 32CotterillSubstituted forHegelerat 90+2'minutes
  • 7SmithSubstituted forPackat 82'minutes
  • 14Reid
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 18WilbrahamBooked at 51mins

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 10Tomlin
  • 12Taylor
  • 20Paterson
  • 21Pack
  • 23Magnusson
  • 31Hegeler
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
52,131

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home21
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 2, Bristol City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Bristol City 2.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Atsu following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fabian Giefer.

Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Jens Hegeler replaces David Cotterill.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fabian Giefer.

Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Offside, Newcastle United. Ciaran Clark tries a through ball, but Yoan Gouffran is caught offside.

Offside, Bristol City. Zak Vyner tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 2, Bristol City 2. Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Korey Smith.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson.

Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Yoan Gouffran replaces Ayoze Pérez.

Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.

Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham.

Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Dummett.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson replaces Joe Bryan.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aaron Wilbraham.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fabian Giefer.

Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bobby Reid (Bristol City).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Bailey Wright.

Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).

Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).

Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.

Attempt saved. David Cotterill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United).

