Newcastle United 2-2 Bristol City

Ciaran Clark scored his third goal of the season to rescue a point for Newcastle against Bristol City

Ciaran Clark scored a late header as Championship leaders Newcastle United came from 2-0 down to draw at home to struggling Bristol City.

City, who had lost 10 of their past 13 games, took a shock lead when 37-year-old Aaron Wilbraham headed home.

David Cotterill made it 2-0 soon after, capitalising on a defensive error.

But Korey Smith's own goal and Clark's header after half-time extended Newcastle's unbeaten run in the league to seven matches.

The Magpies are now two points ahead of second-placed Brighton ahead of the Seagulls' game against Reading at 17:30 GMT.

Bristol City were booed off the pitch following Wednesday's home defeat by Fulham, a result that left them two points above the relegation zone.

But Johnson, who was publicly backed by owner Steve Lansdown on Friday, saw his side go 2-0 up inside the opening 21 minutes at St James' Park through Wilbraham and Cotterill.

However, once Smith had turned into his own net under heavy pressure from Jonjo Shelvey, the home side always looked likely to force an equaliser.

Ayoze Perez was denied by Aden Flint's superb goal-saving challenge, before Christian Atsu dragged a shot just wide.

And Newcastle's pressure was eventually rewarded when, with eight minutes remaining, Clark bundled in from close range to secure a point.