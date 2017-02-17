Mark Reynolds insists there is more to come from in-form Aberdeen

Mark Reynolds, right, congratulates Ryan Christie after his wonder goal in the 7-2 win over Motherwell

Defender Mark Reynolds has warned Aberdeen's rivals that the Pittodrie men are yet to hit top form - despite their 7-2 dismantling of Motherwell.

The midweek win was an eighth victory from nine matches for Aberdeen, who are second-top of the Premiership.

And Reynolds reckons his side have yet to truly peak.

"We still feel there is more to come from us, we still feel as if we can get better and it's exciting to be part of that," he said.

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen outfit visit Kilmarnock on Sunday, looking to maintain momentum after moving three points clear of third place Rangers.

They go into the match full of confidence and Reynolds is not in the least bit surprised by their recent form.

"We've been saying for a while, we have been feeling it's been coming for a few weeks now," he said of the win over Well.

"Performances have been getting better and better and we felt confident and strong. We knew if we put it all together and we were clinical with our chances, as we were the other night, we could take that amount of goals off a team.

"I thought we could have scored more. When we went into their half we were clinical and we punished them for some errors that they made.

"The good thing for us has been that we have managed to creep the level of performance up and up every game and we are just getting better and better."

Aberdeen managed just two wins from their final eight games last season but Reynolds is confident there will be no form slump this season.

"We always used to speak about December and January being big months and the positions start sorting themselves out in the league," he said.

"You want to come through that strong and thankfully we have done that. We went on a great run and we want to kick on and continue that.

"There's been a lot of talk in the last couple of seasons with us being in Europe that we are burning out and it's getting to this stage and we are starting to feel it in the legs.

"But this year we have had the (winter) break, we went to Dubai and had a great camp, and we are already feeling the benefits of that. We have looked fresh and are managing to run teams into the ground."