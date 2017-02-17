Rangers: Interim manager Graeme Murty is wary of facing in-form Celtic

Former Reading defender Graeme Murty oversaw the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Morton, his only match in charge of Rangers so far

Interim manager Graeme Murty would be daunted by the prospect of leading Rangers out at Celtic Park on 12 March.

Murty has been in charge since Mark Warburton's departure and will lead the side for the "foreseeable future."

The Ibrox men lost 5-1 the last time they visited Celtic.

And when asked if he would be daunted by the match, Murty said: "Absolutely. You look at the history behind the clubs, the way they are playing at the moment then you would be daunted."

And the 42-year-old added: "But I always had the feeling when you go to a big stadium and you are the underdog, there was no better feeling than walking out with a good result.

"However, it would be incredibly arrogant and presumptuous of me to even look that far forward."

Murty, who was previously in charge of the club's under-20s, knows there is pressure to get results but is confident he can handle whatever comes his way.

Interim manager Graeme Murty chats with Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour during training

"It's different when it's a permanent manager," he said ahead of Sunday's Premiership match away to Dundee. "The only failure that I can see is not being impactful on the players.

"I'll be held accountable if we don't win. That's fine. It's the nature of the beast. If you don't want to be in this business then don't be in the business."

Murty, meanwhile, has been given a ringing endorsement from Rangers striker Kenny Miller.

"Graeme's been great," Miller said. "I was impressed from the minute he came in with the work he was doing with the 20s, and he has carried that on with the first team.

"He's been really clear on how he wants to work and what his thoughts and visions moving forward are. The lads seem to be responding so far."

Miller enjoyed a fine run of form under previous manager Warburton and the 37-year-old reckons the Rangers players must shoulder responsibility for the Englishman's exit.

Kenny Miller, right, revealed he relished working under former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, left

With the side now 27 points behind league leaders Celtic and three behind second-placed Aberdeen, Miller admitted they have fallen short of their own expectations.

"I've spoken to Mark since he left," Miller said. "We had a very good working relationship in the 20 months that he, Davie (Weir) and Frank (McParland) were here.

"He wished us all the best and we definitely wish him all the best and thank him for his efforts, as he has had a big role in the way this team plays.

"But we as players need to realise that we played a part in what's gone on here because we've maybe not performed as well as we could have.

"The lads in the dressing room are an honest bunch and realise at times this year we've not played as well as we could. That is showed up in the points gaps and that at the moment we are trailing Aberdeen in second."