Football Focus for BBC World News

Will Perry is joined by Wigan defender Alex Bruce for this week's BBC World News edition of Football Focus.

We visit Sutton United to see how the non-league club are preparing for the visit of 12-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And Fulham midfielder Scott Parker looks forward to a London derby against his former club Tottenham.

