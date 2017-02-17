Cameroon and Broos play down South Africa link

Cameroon's football federation has denied that its Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach has been in contact with its South Africa counterparts.

On Thursday, the South African FA named Hugo Broos as among the applicants for its vacant national team coaching post.

"No contact has been made so far between Broos and the South Africa FA," a Cameroon federation statement read.

"The coach received several proposals after the Nations Cup but none has yet received a favourable outcome."

"Broos is still under contract with Cameroon and will see out the term of said contract."

The 64-year-old, who won the Nations Cup in what is his first international coaching role, took charge of the Indomitable Lions twelve months ago.

His contract expires in February 2018.

The former defender has already exceeded his contract's primary objective of qualifying for this year's Nations Cup in Gabon, with the second task being to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Indomitable Lions currently lie second in Group B of African qualifying, trailing leaders Nigeria but ahead of Zambia and Algeria.

In an interview with French media organization RFI, Broos was keen to clear up how his name came to be linked with the South Africa role.

"There was only contact with an agent, who said the South African team's coaching post was free and indirectly asked if was interested and if he could introduce me," he said.

"I told him to go ahead and that is how it ended. I do not intend to leave Cameroon."

In July, Broos has the chance to lead Cameroon at the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia where they will face Chile, Australia and world champions Germany in Group B.

"There will be a lot of big teams during that competition and I want to achieve a nice tournament with Cameroon," he added to RFI.

"Then there is World Cup qualification to solve. It is not because I won the Nations Cup that, at a stroke, I will start to go left and right to leave Cameroon.

"I am free to listen to proposals, and there are rumors. But there is a big difference between rumors and becoming coach of South Africa."

The South African FA says it hopes to appoint its new manager before the end of March.