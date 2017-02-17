Bournemouth charged for breach of FA anti-doping rules

Breaking news

Bournemouth have been charged for breaching the Football Association's rules on anti-doping.

It is alleged the Premier League side failed to ensure that their 'club whereabouts' information was accurate.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for testing at all times.

On Thursday, Manchester City were fined £35,000 after admitting a breach of the FA anti-doping rules.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired