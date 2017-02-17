Shaun Goater: Former Manchester City striker named Ilkeston FC manager

Shaun Goater started his career as a trainee at Manchester United, but never made a first-team appearance

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has been appointed manager of seventh-tier side Ilkeston FC.

Former Bermuda international Goater replaces Paul Holland, who left with the club 23rd in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The 46-year-old played for eight clubs in his career, but is best known for his time at City, where he scored 103 goals in 212 games in all competitions.

His only previous managerial role was with Bermudan side North Village Rams.