Sundowns coach Mosimane targets Super Cup 'history'

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns will try to become the second South African side to win the Caf Super Cup when facing TP Mazembe on Saturday.

Reigning Super Cup winners after clinching the 2015 Champions League, the Congolese qualify for this year's event as Confederation Cup winners.

The game will be played in Pretoria.

"This match could be history for South Africa, never mind Sundowns, so let's lift the trophy," Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told BBC Sport.

SUPER CUP WINS BY COUNTRY 9 - Egypt 3 - DR Congo, Tunisia 2 - Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria 1 - South Africa, Algeria, Ghana

Sundowns became the second South African side to win the Champions League when beating Egyptians Zamalek 3-1 in October's two-legged final.

Orlando Pirates were the first South African team to win the title, in 1995, and they went on to win the Super Cup as well.

Mosimane, who led Bafana Bafana shortly after the 2010 World Cup, believes his side faces a disadvantage given that the Congolese league has no restriction on the number of foreigners.

"They have an advantage in that they can play 11 foreigners in their (team)," added Mosimane, who was crowned African Coach of 2016.

"But I'm not saying that is why they won all the time.

"When you win the Champions League and you face Mazembe, you don't want to be making excuses. It's a big game and we have to play."

New Mazembe coach Thierry Froger, who was appointed on Monday, only met his players for the first time on Thursday, meaning assistant coaches Pamphile Mihayo Kazembe and David Mwakasu are likely to be in charge of the match.

"I am very happy to join a team whose exploits in Africa I have been able to follow," Frenchman Froger told Mazembe's official website.

"A team is strong when its players, supporters and directors are together. I think we can achieve beautiful things."

Mazembe three African Super Cup wins - in 2010, 2011 and 2016 - have all come on home soil in Lubumbashi.

In principle, the Super Cup is regularly played at the home of the African club champion although there is discretion to change this.

Like his club, Mazembe captain Joel Kimwaki is bidding to win the tournament for a fourth time.

Only Al Ahly have won the title more than three times, with the Egyptians claiming the trophy on six occasions.