Match ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Hertha BSC 1-1 Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich escaped defeat at Hertha Berlin.
Carlo Ancelotti's side, eight points clear at the top after this draw, have lost once in the league all season.
But they fell behind in the 21st minute as Vedad Ibisevic turned in Per Skjelbred's free-kick.
Lewandowski, Bayern's top scorer, came on as a substitute to prod in the equaliser amid a goalmouth scramble.
The point extends Bayern's lead at the top as closest challengers RB Leipzig do not play until Sunday, when they visit Borussia Monchengladbach.
Eintracht Frankfurt, third at the start of play, fell to their first home defeat of the season as struggling Ingolstadt boosted their survival chances with a 2-0 win.
Romain Bregerie opened the scoring for the visitors in a game of two penalties and two red cards.
Eintracht, who had David Abraham sent off for a wild lunge on Dario Lezcano before the break, then saw Makoto Hasebe's penalty saved. Pascal Gross made it 2-0 from the spot for Ingolstadt, who later had Mathew Leckie dismissed.
Borussia Dortmund overcame the absence of their 'yellow wall' to move above Eintracht into third with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolfsburg.
The stand that houses the wall - a bank of noisy Dortmund fans - was closed for the game by Germany's football association after crowd trouble at a game against RB Leipzig in early February.
Bottom club Darmstadt remain without an away point all season after losing 2-0 at Hoffenheim, for whom former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored twice.
The match created a quirky piece of history, as Hoffenheim's manager Julian Nagelsmann, at 29 years and 210 days old, faced a team whose average age was higher than that - the first time that has happened to any coach in a Bundesliga game.
Werder Bremen increased their chances of avoiding the drop with a 2-0 win at Mainz.
Line-ups
Hertha BSC
- 22JarsteinBooked at 90mins
- 2PekaríkBooked at 90mins
- 15Langkamp
- 25Brooks
- 21Plattenhardt
- 5Stark
- 24HaraguchiSubstituted forLustenbergerat 90+4'minutes
- 3Skjelbred
- 6Darida
- 8KalouSubstituted forMittelstädtat 90+2'minutes
- 19IbisevicSubstituted forEssweinat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 7Esswein
- 11Allagui
- 14Stocker
- 28Lustenberger
- 34Mittelstädt
- 40Torunarigha
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 5HummelsBooked at 64mins
- 27Alaba
- 18BernatSubstituted forComanat 77'minutes
- 32KimmichSubstituted forAlonsoat 61'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 23VidalSubstituted forLewandowskiat 61'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 10Robben
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11Douglas Costa
- 25Müller
Substitutes
- 8Javi Martínez
- 9Lewandowski
- 13Rafinha
- 14Alonso
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 74,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Rune Jarstein (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Booking
Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Fabian Lustenberger replaces Genki Haraguchi.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Salomon Kalou.
Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Alexander Esswein replaces Vedad Ibisevic.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin).
Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Juan Bernat.
Delay in match Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Plattenhardt.
Attempt blocked. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin).