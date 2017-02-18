German Bundesliga
Hertha BSC1Bayern Mun1

Hertha BSC 1-1 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski, who joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has now scored at least 25 club goals in six successive seasons

Robert Lewandowski equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich escaped defeat at Hertha Berlin.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, eight points clear at the top after this draw, have lost once in the league all season.

But they fell behind in the 21st minute as Vedad Ibisevic turned in Per Skjelbred's free-kick.

Lewandowski, Bayern's top scorer, came on as a substitute to prod in the equaliser amid a goalmouth scramble.

The point extends Bayern's lead at the top as closest challengers RB Leipzig do not play until Sunday, when they visit Borussia Monchengladbach.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Eintracht Frankfurt, third at the start of play, fell to their first home defeat of the season as struggling Ingolstadt boosted their survival chances with a 2-0 win.

Romain Bregerie opened the scoring for the visitors in a game of two penalties and two red cards.

Eintracht, who had David Abraham sent off for a wild lunge on Dario Lezcano before the break, then saw Makoto Hasebe's penalty saved. Pascal Gross made it 2-0 from the spot for Ingolstadt, who later had Mathew Leckie dismissed.

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund were forced to close one stand - and fined £85,000 - because of crowd trouble

Borussia Dortmund overcame the absence of their 'yellow wall' to move above Eintracht into third with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolfsburg.

The stand that houses the wall - a bank of noisy Dortmund fans - was closed for the game by Germany's football association after crowd trouble at a game against RB Leipzig in early February.

Bottom club Darmstadt remain without an away point all season after losing 2-0 at Hoffenheim, for whom former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored twice.

The match created a quirky piece of history, as Hoffenheim's manager Julian Nagelsmann, at 29 years and 210 days old, faced a team whose average age was higher than that - the first time that has happened to any coach in a Bundesliga game.

Werder Bremen increased their chances of avoiding the drop with a 2-0 win at Mainz.

Line-ups

Hertha BSC

  • 22JarsteinBooked at 90mins
  • 2PekaríkBooked at 90mins
  • 15Langkamp
  • 25Brooks
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 5Stark
  • 24HaraguchiSubstituted forLustenbergerat 90+4'minutes
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 6Darida
  • 8KalouSubstituted forMittelstädtat 90+2'minutes
  • 19IbisevicSubstituted forEssweinat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 7Esswein
  • 11Allagui
  • 14Stocker
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 34Mittelstädt
  • 40Torunarigha

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 5HummelsBooked at 64mins
  • 27Alaba
  • 18BernatSubstituted forComanat 77'minutes
  • 32KimmichSubstituted forAlonsoat 61'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 23VidalSubstituted forLewandowskiat 61'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 10Robben
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 25Müller

Substitutes

  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 13Rafinha
  • 14Alonso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
74,667

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BSCAway TeamBayern Mun
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.

Booking

Rune Jarstein (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Booking

Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Fabian Lustenberger replaces Genki Haraguchi.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Salomon Kalou.

Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin).

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Alexander Esswein replaces Vedad Ibisevic.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.

Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin).

Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Juan Bernat.

Delay in match Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Plattenhardt.

Attempt blocked. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.

David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th February 2017

  • Hertha BSC1Bayern Mun1
    FT
  • Mainz 050Werder Bremen2
    FT
  • Bor Dortmd3VfL Wolfsburg0
    FT
  • Eintracht Frankfurt0FC Ingolstadt2
    FT
  • TSG Hoffenheim2Darmstadt 980
    FT
  • Hamburger SV2SC Freiburg2
    FT
View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun2115513350
2RB Leipzig2013341642
3Bor Dortmd2110742037
4TSG Hoffenheim2191021737
5Eintracht Frankfurt211056535
6Hertha BSC211047434
71. FC Köln208841132
8Bayer Levkn21939430
9SC Freiburg21939-830
10B Gladbach20758-526
11Schalke20749325
12Mainz 05217410-825
13FC Augsburg21669-824
14VfL Wolfsburg216411-1222
15Hamburger SV215511-1620
16Werder Bremen215412-1619
17FC Ingolstadt215313-1318
18Darmstadt 98213315-2712
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired