Hertha BSC 1-1 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski, who joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has now scored at least 25 club goals in six successive seasons

Robert Lewandowski equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich escaped defeat at Hertha Berlin.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, eight points clear at the top after this draw, have lost once in the league all season.

But they fell behind in the 21st minute as Vedad Ibisevic turned in Per Skjelbred's free-kick.

Lewandowski, Bayern's top scorer, came on as a substitute to prod in the equaliser amid a goalmouth scramble.

The point extends Bayern's lead at the top as closest challengers RB Leipzig do not play until Sunday, when they visit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Eintracht Frankfurt, third at the start of play, fell to their first home defeat of the season as struggling Ingolstadt boosted their survival chances with a 2-0 win.

Romain Bregerie opened the scoring for the visitors in a game of two penalties and two red cards.

Eintracht, who had David Abraham sent off for a wild lunge on Dario Lezcano before the break, then saw Makoto Hasebe's penalty saved. Pascal Gross made it 2-0 from the spot for Ingolstadt, who later had Mathew Leckie dismissed.

Borussia Dortmund were forced to close one stand - and fined £85,000 - because of crowd trouble

Borussia Dortmund overcame the absence of their 'yellow wall' to move above Eintracht into third with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolfsburg.

The stand that houses the wall - a bank of noisy Dortmund fans - was closed for the game by Germany's football association after crowd trouble at a game against RB Leipzig in early February.

Bottom club Darmstadt remain without an away point all season after losing 2-0 at Hoffenheim, for whom former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored twice.

The match created a quirky piece of history, as Hoffenheim's manager Julian Nagelsmann, at 29 years and 210 days old, faced a team whose average age was higher than that - the first time that has happened to any coach in a Bundesliga game.

Werder Bremen increased their chances of avoiding the drop with a 2-0 win at Mainz.