Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid15:15Espanyol
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid and Wales forward set to return from ankle injury

Gareth Bale
Bale's last game for Real Madrid was a Champions League match on 22 November

Real Madrid v Espanyol, La Liga, Saturday 18 February, 15:15 GMT

How to follow:
Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Gareth Bale is set to make his first appearance since November after being passed fit for Real Madrid's match at home to Espanyol on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Wales forward has been out since having surgery on ankle tendon damage suffered in November.

Wales's next match is a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 24 March.

"He will be in the squad and the plan is for him to have some minutes," Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said.

Madrid are top of the Spanish league by one point from Barcelona, but Zidane's side have two games in hand. Barca play at home to fourth-from-bottom Leganes later on Saturday.

"Bale is a very important player for us. We know the quality and speed that he has, and the damage he can cause the opposition," Frenchman Zidane added.

"He's very happy to return to the team, to be with us, and be able to play again."

Espanyol, managed by former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, are ninth in La Liga, 17 points behind Madrid.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 18th February 2017

    • Sporting Gijón12:00Atl Madrid
    • Real Madrid15:15Espanyol
    • Deportivo La Coruña17:30Alavés
    • Sevilla19:45Eibar
    View all Spanish La Liga fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Real Madrid2015413649
    2Barcelona2214624348
    3Sevilla2214441646
    4Atl Madrid2212642142
    5Real Sociedad221327541
    6Villarreal229941436
    7Eibar221057735
    8Ath Bilbao221057235
    9Espanyol22886132
    10Celta Vigo21939-330
    11Las Palmas22778-228
    12Alavés22697-727
    13Real Betis21669-1024
    14Malaga22589-723
    15Valencia215511-1120
    16Deportivo La Coruña214710-819
    17Leganés224612-2218
    18Sporting Gijón224414-1916
    19Granada222713-3113
    20Osasuna221714-2510
    View full Spanish La Liga table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
    Camp

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired