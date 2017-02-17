BBC Sport - Sutton v Arsenal: Clem tours the Gunners' dressing room
Discover the Sutton dressing room awaiting Arsenal
- From the section Football
Mark Clemmit is shown around the away dressing room at Sutton United by manager Paul Doswell, which Premier League side Arsenal will be using during their FA Cup fifth-round match on Monday.
Watch live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round across BBC Sport this weekend - including Sutton v Arsenal live on BBC One on Monday 20 November.
