BBC Sport - Sutton v Arsenal: Clem tours the Gunners' dressing room

Discover the Sutton dressing room awaiting Arsenal

Mark Clemmit is shown around the away dressing room at Sutton United by manager Paul Doswell, which Premier League side Arsenal will be using during their FA Cup fifth-round match on Monday.

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round across BBC Sport this weekend - including Sutton v Arsenal live on BBC One on Monday 20 November.

Top videos

Video

Discover the Sutton dressing room awaiting Arsenal

Video

Display plane causes camera crash at Alpine Ski event

Video

Wenger will decide future in March or April

Video

Russian pair crash in women's bobsleigh

Video

Richard Osman's Fulham - fake news or facts?

Video

Man Utd players weren't focused in warm-up - Mourinho

Video

Player chases & fights steward after defeat

Video

Lescault trickery leads plays of the week

Video

Sevenoaks Suns beat Cardiff Met Archers - 5 best plays

Video

Meet Laura Muir, the GB track star training to be a vet

Video

Nyambe's footballing 'dream come true'

Video

Paralysed jockey Tylicki to have riding lesson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired