BBC Sport - Richard Osman's Fulham - fake news or facts?

Richard Osman's Fulham - fake news or facts?

Lifelong Fulham fan Richard Osman reveals a number of fascinating facts about his beloved club, but are they truthful or 'fake news'?

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round across BBC Sport this weekend - including Fulham v Tottenham live on BBC One on Sunday 19 November.

Top videos

Video

Richard Osman's Fulham - fake news or facts?

Video

Display plane causes camera crash at Alpine Ski event

Video

Wenger will decide future in March or April

Video

Russian pair crash in women's bobsleigh

Video

Man Utd players weren't focused in warm-up - Mourinho

Video

Player chases & fights steward after defeat

Video

Lescault trickery leads plays of the week

Video

Nyambe's footballing 'dream come true'

Video

Paralysed jockey Tylicki to have riding lesson

Video

Meet Laura Muir, the GB track star training to be a vet

Video

Myth around foreign coaches - Appleton

Video

Arsenal v EastEnders - Sutton boss' scouting battle

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired