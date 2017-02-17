BBC Sport - Huddersfield: Michael Hefele & Elias Kachunga show off their chants
Hefele vs Kachunga: who has the better song?
- From the section Football
Huddersfield players Michael Hefele and Elias Kachunga discuss their individual songs chanted by Terriers fans ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City this weekend.
