BBC Sport - Michael Appleton: Oxford manager talks difficulties faced by British coaches
Appleton decries 'myth' around foreign coaches
- From the section Football
Oxford manager Michael Appleton tells Trevor Sinclair that it is becoming more difficult for British managers to work in the Premier League due to the 'myth' that foreign coaches are superior.
