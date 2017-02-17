FA Cup team news and previews

Lincoln
Will National League leaders Lincoln be celebrating again?

The last 16 of the FA Cup; Eight ties, each including a Premier League side up against lower-league opposition.

Will it be a weekend of upsets? Or the establishment making their presence count?

Catch up with all the latest team news, and find out how to follow the action across the BBC here.

Saturday

Burnley v Lincoln (12:30 GMT)

Huddersfield v Manchester City (15:00 GMT)

Middlesbrough v Oxford (15:00 GMT)

Millwall v Leicester (15:00 GMT)

Wolves v Chelsea (17:30 GMT)

Sunday

Fulham v Tottenham (14:00 GMT)

Blackburn v Manchester United (16:15 GMT)

Monday

Sutton v Arsenal (19:55 GMT)

