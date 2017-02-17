BBC Sport - FA Cup 2017: Blackburn v Manchester United - Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe's footballing 'dream come true'

Namibian born Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe talks about his football "dream come true" to play against the team he supports, Manchester United, in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

