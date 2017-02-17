Motherwell's Mark McGhee seeks answers over dismissal - McFadden

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee was unhappy following his dismissal, says his assistant boss

Motherwell are awaiting an explanation from the Scottish FA's head of referees about recent decisions that have gone against the club, says James McFadden.

Manager Mark McGhee was "horrified" to be sent to the stand during the 7-2 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

And assistant boss McFadden said McGhee wanted to know why the fourth official John McKendrick dismissed him.

"I think he took offence to being told he was being sent off and not being given a reason," said McFadden.

McGhee was ordered off by referee Alan Muir after clashing with McKendrick during Wednesday's loss.

Speaking afterwards, McGhee said he was "absolutely disgusted and horrified by the attitude of the fourth official" and wanted clarity.

Asked if he would be speaking to the SFA's head of referees, John Fleming, McGhee said: "John Fleming? I'll be speaking to a lawyer. I can only think there is an agenda."

Speaking on Friday, McFadden described McGhee as "a grown man and vastly experienced".

'Iron out some issues'

"And I think, when you feel as though there's something that's gone against you, you're not going to be happy about it," added McFadden.

"As far as I was concerned, there was no issue in terms of the manager being sent off. I don't know why he was sent off and we [Motherwell] weren't told why he was sent off."

McGhee, who has already been in trouble with the SFA this season, is facing potential further sanctions.

He has already served a two-match touchline ban, with one match suspended, after being found guilty of abusing a steward and officials during a match against Dundee this season.

The SFA's compliance officer will now look at his latest incident and another ban is likely to follow, but McFadden insists the club just want consistency.

"We are still waiting to speak to the head of referees about some of the recent red cards we have received," he said.

"We have initiated that and just want to iron out some of the issues that seem cloudy and hopefully take it from there."