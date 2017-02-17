BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager will decide future in March or April
Wenger will decide future in March or April
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will decide on his future at the club in March or April, but will definitely be managing next season, whether at the Gunners or not.
